Andra AP fonden Takes $3.62 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.24.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.