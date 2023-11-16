Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

