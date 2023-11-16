Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,008,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 647,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 81,328 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WBS opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

