Andra AP fonden Purchases 100,300 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 0.4 %

SNAP stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $134,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 495,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $134,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 495,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,452,126 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,583 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

