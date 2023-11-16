Andra AP fonden Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

