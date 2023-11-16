Andra AP fonden Has $3.94 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

