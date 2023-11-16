Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 406.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $86.29 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 179.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

