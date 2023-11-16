Andra AP fonden Acquires 30,800 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 231.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after buying an additional 54,172 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 2.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

