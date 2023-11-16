Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target at $12.39

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PACW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $978.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $30.07.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Free Report

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.