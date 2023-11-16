Analysts Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price at $78.55

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,810,000 after acquiring an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,415,000 after acquiring an additional 264,805 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

