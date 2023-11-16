Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $23.43

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

IMAX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IMAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

