Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $28.00

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher purchased 179,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

