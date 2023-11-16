Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Amkor Technology worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 26.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $187,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $8,479,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 43.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,508,173. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

