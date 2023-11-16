Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 694,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance
Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.14. Ameriwest Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.31.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
