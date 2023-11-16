American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.83

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 291784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.