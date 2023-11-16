AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Down 35.9 %

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

