Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,846,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Alpha Lithium Stock Performance
Alpha Lithium stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
About Alpha Lithium
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Lithium
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.