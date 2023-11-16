Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $395.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.00.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day moving average is $186.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

