Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.30 to C$3.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 target price on Alithya Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The company has a market cap of C$145.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

