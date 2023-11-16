Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $374,660.90 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.06 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

