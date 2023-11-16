Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of analysts have commented on AEM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 30.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

