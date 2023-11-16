AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

