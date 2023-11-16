Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.
Affirm Trading Up 1.6 %
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
