AerCap (NYSE:AER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $2,702,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AerCap by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,619 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

