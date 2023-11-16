Ademir Sarcevic Sells 2,000 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of Standex International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of Standex International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 266,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 176.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

