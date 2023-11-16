Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 231,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Stock Up 23.8 %

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.60. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

