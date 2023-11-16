Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 112,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vimal Kavuru bought 676,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,286.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,188,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ACST stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acasti Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also

