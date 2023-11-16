Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Repare Therapeutics worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 99.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 322,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 161,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $18.68.
A number of research firms have commented on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
