Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,687 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Chegg worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE CHGG opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

