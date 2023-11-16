A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Short Interest Update

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A.G. Barr Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAGFF opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. A.G. Barr has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

About A.G. Barr

Further Reading

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

