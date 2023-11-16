665 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

