562 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

