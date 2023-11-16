500 Shares in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,369,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $931,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $48.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

