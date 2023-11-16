4,845 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 147,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.