47,900 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Graco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

