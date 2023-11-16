3,521 Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 135.5% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.