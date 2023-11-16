2,516 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,381 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,295.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,723 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.39 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

