2,430 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of JVAL opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $638.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

