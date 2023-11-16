2,200 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSST. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

