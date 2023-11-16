21,336 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $98,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

