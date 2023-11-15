Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,156,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,761,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

