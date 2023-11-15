Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

