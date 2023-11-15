Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $254,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.14 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

