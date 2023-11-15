Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Stock Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 14.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Up 2.0 %

WIT opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIT

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.