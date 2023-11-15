WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5,620.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $2,477,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,268,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Up 2.5 %

WestRock stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

