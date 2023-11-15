Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,962 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
