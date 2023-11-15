Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $195.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $167.05 and last traded at $166.67, with a volume of 234197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.19.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

