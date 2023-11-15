Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 316,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

VRTV opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

