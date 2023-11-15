Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 316,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
VRTV opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
