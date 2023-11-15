Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

