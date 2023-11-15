Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 553,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

